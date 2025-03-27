Bills Central

PFF identifies early and late options for Bills to draft defensive lineman

Which edge rusher prospects could the Bills look to add on draft day?

Colin Richey

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) goes in for a sack on Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the second half of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) goes in for a sack on Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the second half of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NFL draft analyst Jordan Plocher identified early and late round draft options for every NFL team, based on their biggest positional need.

While most teams were given a specific position like "quarterback" or "wide receiver", Buffalo's biggest need was simply labeled "defense". Despite the overall need for talent on that side of the ball, Plocher decided to focus specifically on defensive end.

Day 1 option: Mykel Williams, Georgia

The 6-foot-5, 265 pound Bulldog is a projected first round pick, after winning a national championship in 2022 and back-to-back second-team All-SEC selections. Plocher explains that Williams can help Buffalo's run defense, "having posted back-to-back seasons with run-defense grades above 80.0."

Mykel Williams (13)
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (17) reacts with defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) after sacking Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Day 3 option: Ashton Gillotte, Louisville

Gillotte had a successful 2023 season with the Cardinals, registering 11 sacks and three forced fumbles, earning first-team All-ACC honors. His sack numbers were down in 2024, totaling just 4.5, but was still named second-team All-ACC. Plocher describes him as "a physical edge defender who offers reliable run-stopping ability along with some pass-rush upside." The 6-foot-3, 264 pound Gillotte is currently projected to be a fourth round pick.

Ashton Gillotte sacks Devin Leary
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte (9) brings down Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary (13) for a sack in the first half Saturday. Nov. 25, 2023. / Matt Stone/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

