A look at some ways to restart stalled Buffalo Bills offense

Running the ball with more blockers and more physical practices could be a start.

Rest assured that no matter what suggestion any outsider can come up with to fix the Buffalo Bills' offense, their coaching staff has thought of it already.

But considering changes and implementing them are two different things, and it's easy to understand why adjustments have moved at what seems like a glacial pace. After all, they had the highest-scoring team in the NFL heading into their 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last Sunday.

That said, here are some things they should consider to jump-start their attack.

Pass less, enjoy it more

Today's NFL calls for teams to throw the ball more than pass it to win games. That's just because it's tough to play defense anymore with all the rules changes that promote high-scoring games.

So we're not suggesting the Bills turn back the clock to the days of O.J. Simpson even if they had a comparable running back on their roster, which of course they don't.

But they do perhaps need a little more balance.

Last Sunday at Jacksonville, they tied or led most of the way and still only handed the ball to their running backs 11 times in 65 plays. That's not going to get it done no matter what kind of quarterback and receivers they have.

Add power to the running game

When they do run, they need a better push up front. RPO's from the shotgun don't allow the backs to have any momentum when they get the ball, and it shows when they get to the line at half speed.

This is what's so puzzling. The Bills are carrying a fullback, Reggie Gilliam, but he's barely been involved with the offense. In fact, in the three games they lost, he played a total of six snaps — two against the Steelers, four against the Titans and none against the Jaguars.

The thinking here is that they should line up with quarterback Josh Allen under center with at least one tight end and Gilliam as the lead back in the "I" and try running that way every once in a while.

They had some success doing that earlier this season, particularly against the Texans.

And if opponents react by sneaking an extra defender or two up in the box, Allen can check out of that into a play-action pass with presumably extra protection.

One thing is for sure: It can't hurt.

Quicker decisions

This is on Allen, who has held the ball too long at times while waiting for receivers to try getting open behind soft deep zones that are keeping players like Emmanuel Sanders, Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis from getting behind them.

Not all of the pressure he's been under has been the result of leaky blocking by the offensive line. Some of it has come from his insistence on trying to create something out of nothing.

Sometimes even his outlets are not good options, which means throwaways are his next best option, followed by taking a sack.

But throwing a desperation pass under pressure should never be part of his thinking unless it's the last play of the half or the game or a similarly extraordinary circumstance.

Stay alert

Rarely are even the worst NFL offensive lines overpowered. Almost all negative plays come about from either poor technique or missed assignments. The Bills are no different.

Technique is an ongoing battle, a constant that every team keeps working on throughout the season.

So is communication, for that matter. But sometimes teams fall into ruts and all kinds of foul-ups occur.

An example from last Sunday's loss came from Daryl Williams, pressed into action again as a right tackle because of an injury to Spencer Brown.

Dawuane Smoot beat Williams by two full steps off the line to an easy sack of Allen on perhaps the game's most crucial play. Williams never even budged from his stance until Smoot was completely past him.

Even if Williams had been confused by Allen's cadence and thought the ball wasn't being snapped yet, the fact that he didn't even react to Smoot until the player was past him indicates his mind was somewhere the Bills can't afford.

McDermott said on Wednesday that pre-snap and post-whistle penalties are "non-negotiables. They don't fly around here."

The same is true for the kind of mistake Williams made against Smoot. The Bills have almost reached the point where they can't afford that kind of thing to happen even one more time the rest of the way.

Less is not more

This is the time of year when many NFL coaches begin to taper down their practice schedule and go easier on their players to keep them fresh down the stretch.

That strategy generally is prudent. But for teams like the Bills, who clearly are struggling with physicality up front, that might not be the best approach.

True story:

During the Philadelphia Eagles championship run in 2017, the team's leaders begged coach Doug Pederson to put the pads on them and go harder on them in practice as the season wore on. The thinking was that they had something special going and they didn't want to lose their edge by the time the postseason started.

Pederson obliged, and the rest was history. Even after losing starting quarterback Carson Wentz, the Eagles kept going and won one of the highest-scoring Super Bowls in history with backup Nick Foles.

We're not saying the Bills have to take the same approach here, but they should at least look at it.

To that end, coach Sean McDermott told Bills Central on Monday that changes in their practice routine are under consideration along with a lot of other things.

"I'm trying to evaluate that," McDermott said. "... It's always trying to find that balance to make sure we're putting ourselves in position to play well."

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.