Former QB throws major criticism at Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills saw their season come to an end on Sunday night. It was a heartbreaking loss, but a loss nonetheless.
Late in the game, what could have been a play that went down in history ended up turning into a major disappointment. On fourth down with just under two minutes left in the game, Allen was blitzed and heaved the football down the field.
Dalton Kincaid had a chance to make a diving catch. Unfortunately, he dropped the football and that essentially ended the game.
While Kincaid has received a lot of criticism for not catching the pass, one former NFL quarterback has decided to place the blame on Allen.
During a recent appearance on "Up & Adams," Robert Griffin III placed the majority of the blame for the play on Allen's shoulders.
"No one has pointed this out…I've watched the tape back multiple times, Josh Allen could have actually adjusted the protection and got that blitz picked up," Griffin said.
"But no one is talking about that because I think there's a fear right now amongst the media to criticize Josh Allen because he's been so great. And I do think Josh Allen is a great quarterback."
Griffin could be right. Allen might have been able to read the defense and adjust his protection. That is a fair point to make.
However, the fact of the matter is that Allen did make an impressive play to get the football down the field. He gave Kincaid a chance to do what he gets paid to do. Kincaid was unable to bring the ball in.
At the end of the day, it's no one single persons fault. It was an unfortunate missed opportunity.
Now, the Bills will head into the offseason needing to make improvements. They're not far off from a Super Bowl appearance, but obviously there is more work left to be done.