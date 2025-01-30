.@RGIII on Dalton Kincaid's near-catch on 4th & 5 late in the fourth quarter... 🔊



"Josh Allen actually could've ADJUSTED the protection and got that blitz picked up... That to me was a bigger issue than Kincaid dropping the ball." @heykayadams @BuffaloBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/yvugNiRnpK