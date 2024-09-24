Get goosebumps watching Bills' Damar Hamlin make first NFL interception
It couldn't have been any sweeter for Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin.
Already living an incredible comeback story, Hamlin made his first career interception in front of a soldout home crowd on Monday Night Football. With the Jacksonville Jaguars facing a 1st-and-10 from their own 41-yard line, quarterback Trevor Lawrence overthrew Brian Thomas Jr. and Hamlin picked off the errant pass.
Hamlin returned the ball 19 yards to the original line of scrimmage as the fans and his teammates erupted. The Bills made their way into the end zone to face the crowd and celebrate with their resilient teammate in an unforgettable moment of triumph.
Buffalo promptly cashed in on the short field as Josh Allen's touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir allowed the home team to take a 27-3 lead in primetime.
Hamlin, a 2021 sixth-round draft pick out of Pittsburgh, will always be remembered for his unprecedented eventual return to play following the ultimate medical emergency on Monday Night Football. With the Bills visiting the Cincinnati Bengals for a Week 17 featured affair in 2022, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest while attempting to make a first-quarter tackle.
Bills' on-field medical personnel were able to resuscitate Hamlin, who was then rushed to the hospital. After surviving the life-threatening incident, Hamlin remarkably returned to play eight months later.
RELATED: Hamlin flashing in offseason workouts with 'high level' play
"Damar's been amazing. What a journey he's been on," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott in a quick ESPN interview heading into the locker room with a 34-3 halftime lead.
The 26-year-old Hamlin, who has been a spokesman for AED availability, stunningly didn't win the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —