Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Buffalo Strikes First

The Buffalo Bills (5-1) are looking to hand the Green Bay Packers (3-4) their fourth straight loss on Sunday Night Football.

Josh Allen and the Bills are well-rested after beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on the road before chilling last Sunday on their bye week.

Meanwhile, the Packers come into tonight's game struggling, losing three straight against games that looked winnable on paper. However, the output on paper isn't showing on the gridiron and Green Bay needs to recover before the season slips away.

Here's everything you need to know for tonight's game ...

WHAT: Green Bay Packers (3-4) at Buffalo Bills (5-1)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, 8:20 p.m. EST

WHERE: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York (71,621)

TELEVISION: NBC

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -10.5 (-110), Green Bay Packers +10.5 (+110)

TOTAL: 47 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Bills -549, Packers +410

Here's a look at the Bills inactives ...

16 WR Isaiah Hodgins

54 LB Baylon Spector

79 OT Spencer Brown

89 TE Tommy Sweeney

93 DT Brandin Bryant

Here's a look at the Packers inactives ...

13 WR Allen Lazard

22 CB Shemar Jean-Charles

53 LB Jonathan Garvin

74 OL Elgton Jenkins

78 OL Luke Tenuta

99 DL Jonathan Ford

Follow Bills Central throughout the evening with live updates, drive-by-drive coverage and highlights.

First Quarter:

Green Bay won the toss and deferred to the second half. Buffalo gets the ball to start the game at its 25-yard line after the touchback.

The first play of the game is a handoff to Devin Singletary and he runs for six yards. Josh Allen drops back for his first pass of the game and Jaire Alexander breaks it up. Allen looks for Gabe Davis on third down and it's incomplete.

The Packers begin the drive at their 28-yard line after the punt.

Change of possession.

Aaron Rodgers hands it off to Aaron Jones and he only gets two yards. Jones gets the ball again on second down and gains five. On third and two, Rodgers completes the pass to Sammy Watkins for three yards and a first down.

AJ Dillon gets the ball on a pass from Rodgers and he runs over a defender for a nine-yard gain. Rodgers dumps it off to Jones who runs for seven yards and a first down.

Rodgers hands it off to Dillon and he only gains two yards. Rodgers drops back to pass on second and eight and he gets sacked by Tim Settle for a seven-yard loss. On third and 15, Rodgers completes the pass to Christian Watson for 12 yards at Buffalo's 38-yard line. Watson is down and being attended to by the training staff.

The Packers go for it on fourth down and Rodgers' pass is incomplete for a turnover on downs.

Change of possession.

Singletary gets the carry on first down and runs for nine yards. Allen hands it off to Singletary again and he runs for five yards and a first down.

Singletary gets another carry and he runs for 30 yards to Green Bay's 17-yard line.

Before they can run a play on first down, the Bills call a timeout with 6:49 left in the first quarter.

Singletary gets the ball on the ground once more, but he only gains a yard. Isaiah McKenzie gets the handoff and after reversing the field, he loses five yards. On third and 14, Allen rolls left then runs and makes a defender miss on his way to Green Bay's one-yard line.

On first and goal, Singletary is stopped for no gain. Allen rolls to his left again and finds Dawson Knox wide-open in the end zone for a touchdown.

Tyler Bass' extra point is good with 3:34 left in the quarter.

Bills 7, Packers 0

Change of possession.

The Packers will begin the drive at their 20 after the kickoff return.

Green Bay runs a flea-flicker and goes deep to Romeo Doubs but the pass is broken up by Dane Jackson. Rodgers goes short to Robert Tonyan and gains just two yards. Rodgers drops back to pass again and Jones only gets two yards on the screen.

Pat O'Donnell's punt is caught by Khalil Shakir at the 32 and he runs it to Buffalo's 49-yard line.

Change of possession.

Allen runs up in the pocket and gets sacked by Rasul Douglas. On second down, Allen completes a pass to Singletary and he turns it into a 16-yard gain.

Allen completes a quick pass to Stefon Diggs and he fumbles it on his way down to the ground. After the refs pull players off of the pile they say Buffalo recovered the fumble. That play was the last of the first quarter.

End of the quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Allen goes deep to Diggs and they connect for a 26-yard touchdown.

Bass' extra point is good.

Bills 14, Packers 0

Change of possession.

