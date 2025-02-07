Hailee Steinfeld is all of us, fangirling over Josh Allen’s MVP speech
Buffalo Bills Mafia wasn’t the only one fangirling over Josh Allen’s MVP moment—Hailee Steinfeld had the most authentic, heartfelt reaction when the camera panned to her during NFL Honors, and it was pure gold.
As Allen delivered a class-act MVP acceptance speech, thanking his teammates, coaches, and even the Bills’ mailroom staff, the camera caught Hailee Steinfeld beaming with pride. It wasn’t just a Hollywood reaction—it was real, emotional, and exactly how every Bills fan felt at that moment.
Bills Mafia could relate—this was their quarterback, their guy, proving the doubters wrong once again. And Hailee? She was just like every Buffalo fan in that moment, proudly fangirling over her MVP fiancé.
This wasn’t just an award; it was recognition for years of hard work, leadership, and dedication. Coming into the season, the Bills were supposed to be in a rebuild, but Allen led them to the AFC Championship. He proved once again that Buffalo is built differently and so is he.
Josh and Hailee are a perfect fit for Buffalo—hardworking, loyal, and always proving people wrong. While the MVP trophy is incredible, there’s still one prize left to win—a Lombardi Trophy. And if this moment was any sign, the next stop is the Super Bowl.
And let’s be honest—you couldn’t write a better story.
