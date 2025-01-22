Hailee Steinfeld joins Josh Allen for adorable gender reveal moment with teammates
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld may keep their romance mostly under wraps, but now and then, fans are treated to a glimpse of their relationship—and the latest moment is too sweet to miss! The couple recently attended Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Shane Buechele and wife Paige Buechele’s gender reveal party.
In a new photo, Josh and Hailee are asked for their baby prediction, and—spoiler alert—they nailed it!
Paige later shared the joyous moment on Instagram, and while the Buecheles are celebrating their growing family, fans couldn’t help but gush over Josh and Hailee being part of such a special occasion.
While Josh Allen is laser-focused on the Bills’ upcoming AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Hailee continues to be a quiet but strong presence in his corner. Whether she’s attending games or supporting him off the field, fans can’t help but wonder: is Hailee Steinfeld the Bills’ secret weapon this season?
Let’s face it—Josh is having an MVP-caliber season. The Bills are rolling, and Allen has been leading the charge with incredible performances. Coincidence? Maybe. Or maybe Hailee’s magic is rubbing off on him. Buffalo fans might want to start considering her the team’s unofficial good luck charm. After all, every championship run needs a bit of superstition, right?
As the Bills prepare for one of their biggest games in recent history, fans are hoping the Allen-Steinfeld connection continues to bring good vibes. A win against the Chiefs would punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIX and put Buffalo on the brink of football immortality.
Could Hailee’s presence help tip the scales? Who knows—but if the Bills hoist the Lombardi Trophy in a few weeks, don’t be surprised if the fans give her some credit. For now, though, it’s all about staying locked in and enjoying those rare glimpses of this power couple.
