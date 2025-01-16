How Brooks and Dunn helped Von Miller find his inner cowboy and his pre-game secret to success
Buffalo Bills star defensive end Von Miller is no stranger to the spotlight, whether it’s dominating on the field, cracking jokes in interviews, or revealing some truly unique locker room rituals.
With the Bills gearing up for an AFC divisional matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, Miller seems to have hit his stride just in time for another Super Bowl push. But did you know that one of his biggest locker room vibes includes country music?
Before Von Miller became one of the most feared defensive players in NFL history, he was just a country kid raising chickens in Desoto, Texas. His love for poultry wasn’t just a childhood phase—it became part of his academic journey. Miller majored in poultry science at Texas A&M University while wreaking havoc on the football field as a standout Aggie.
From raising chickens to raising trophies, Von Miller’s journey is anything but ordinary. Whether he’s belting out Brooks & Dunn or racking up sacks, Miller embodies a unique combination of talent, personality, and passion that’s hard not to root for.
For Miller, it’s a chance to inch closer to what would be his third Lombardi Trophy, having already won with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.
As the Bills march toward what fans hope will be a Super Bowl run, one thing’s for sure: with Von Miller leading the charge, the team’s energy—and its locker room playlist—has never been stronger.
