Bills missing three staring defensive backs, All-Pro linebacker vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills are without three starting defensive backs for the second game in a row.
Boundary cornerback Rasul Douglas along with safeties Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin are all on the Bills' list of gameday inactives. All three practiced in a limited capacity this past week and were officially questionable to face the New England Patriots on December 22 in Orchard Park.
Kaiir Elam, a 2022 first-round draft pick, filled in for Douglas last week while rookie Cole Bishop and Swiss Army knife Cam Lewis started at the safety spots. For the second week in a row, the Bills elevated veteran Kareem Jackson from the practice squad and he'll likely see his share of snaps.
Wide receiver Curtis Samuel and All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano were also scratched prior to kick off on Sunday. Samuel was dinged in the ribs in the Week 15 win over the Detroit Lions. Milano also left that game early after tweaking his groin. Both players were limited at practice. Buffalo appears to be taking a conservative approach when it comes to Milano, who recently returned from a preseason biceps tear.
Practice squad wide receiver Jalen Virgil is up, taking the spot vacated by Samuel.
A pair of rookies round out the seven inactives as swing tackle Tylan Grable and defensive lineman DeWayne Carter did not dress.
The Bills have been relatively healthy throughout the season although a report suggested that quarterback Josh Allen played multiple weeks with a broken left hand.