Bills, Ravens each have one injury concern prior to AFC postseason bout
The Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens may each be without an offensive playmaker during their January 19 divisional round meeting at Highmark Stadium.
Bills' rookie running back Ray Davis remains in the concussion protocol while Ravens' top wide receiver Zay Flowers continues to battle a knee injury.
Davis, who left Buffalo's wild-card win due to a helmet-to-helmet hit midway through the third quarter, has progressed within the five-stage concussion protocol, but still has hurdles to clear before returning to game action.
The Bills officially listed the fourth-round rookie as a limited practice participant three days in a row. Davis carries a questionable tag heading into Sunday. He has yet to miss a game this season. Over 17 regular season appearances, the versatile running back totaled 631 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns.
Davis is the lone Bills' player to hold an injury designation heading into the divisional round playoff game.
Meanwhile, Flowers has been a non-participant at practice since injuring his knee during the regular season finale. He's designated as doubtful to play Sunday. Flowers, a 2023 first-round draft pick, earned a Pro Bowl selection while leading the Ravens in receiving this season. He made 74 receptions for 1,059 yards.
RELATED: Sean McDermott provides final injury update prior to Bills vs. Ravens showdown
Flowers and former Bills' return specialist Deonte Harty are the lone Ravens on this week's injury report. Harty, who has been tabbed to return from Injured Reserve, is questionable for Sunday.
The Bills and the Ravens will kick off on January 19 at 6:30 pm ET in Orchard Park.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —