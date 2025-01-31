Is Paulina Gretzky part of Bills Mafia!?
In a recent post on her Instagram, Paulina Gretzky, daughter of hockey icon Wayne Gretzky, shared images of her attending the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
Despite being raised and living in Southern California, it looks like the 36 year old is part of Bills Mafia!
Paulina, along with husband and PGA golfer Dustin Johnson, can be seen in multiple photos sporting iconic and throwback Buffalo Bills gear. Dad Wayne was also in attendance (sans Bills gear).
It looks like a family affair as the crew jetted into Kansas City, shuttled in private bus to Arrowhead, and had excellent seats. Unfortunately for Paulina, the Chiefs (and the officials), had their way, with the Bills losing the game 32-29.
Click into Paulina's Instagram to view photos of the Gretzky family trip to Kansas City to cheer on the Buffalo Bills.
