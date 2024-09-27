Bills' Joe Brady identifies stellar offensive line's unsung hero
It's not a coincidence. In fact, it's a correlation.
The Buffalo Bills' offensive line was reliably rock solid in 2023, and it's been even better over a small sample thus far in 2024. Through three weeks, Buffalo has allowed the NFL's lowest sack percentage (2.74%) and Pro Football Focus ranked the unit at No. 3 overall on the circuit.
In 2022, the Bills welcomed the return of assistant coach Aaron Kromer, who was initially with the organization during Rex Ryan's head coaching tenure. Over his 23+ seasons in the NFL, Kromer has become recognized as one of the game's elite offensive line coaches.
"Aaron Kromer, I believe is the best in the business," said offensive coordinator Joe Brady while addressing reporters during Baltimore Ravens' week.
The 57-year-old Kromer, who kicked off his NFL coaching career in 2001, has coached in the Super Bowl with the 2002 Oakland Raiders and the victorious 2009 New Orleans Saints. He served a short stint as Saints' interim head coach in 2012 followed by two seasons as the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator.
"I'm so fortunate to have him as our offensive line coach, but a guy that I can rely on. He's seen it all. He's been in New Orleans. He's been with the Rams. He's been with a lot of great coaches with great offenses," said Brady.
Kromer has seemingly become an expert in maximizing players' potential and properly deploying personnel based upon strengths and weaknesses.
"He's extremely bright. He does a great job coming up with plays that fit who his players are. He does a great job relating to the player and not coaching just a set way.
I think the players love him," said Brady.
The arrival of Kromer and his hard-nosed mentality has correlated with the offensive line reaching a near-optimal performance level.
