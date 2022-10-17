“Air Jordan”? Nope. So Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer just took a "road trip'' - in the most literal sense.

Poyer made the trip from Buffalo to Kansas City (and back again) to participate in the Bills' 24-20 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Why couldn't he fly? He is dealing with a collapsed lung, per ESPN, which meant he was permitted to play, but not permitted to fly - and to deal with the air pressure that comes with being on a plane.

So why did he drive the 15 hours to get to the game?

Because, as Bills Mafia knows, that's the kind of stuff the All-Pro safety does.

Last week, in preparation for the showdown, Poyer said, "You want to go into a season, you want to go throughout the year, without any bumps and bruises, but that's going to happen. Just fighting through 'em, and luckily, we've got a great team of trainers here that allow me to get back on the field and perform at my best."

In this case, the Bills arranged for Poyer and his family to travel to and from Kansas City in a van. And once he showed up? Poyer played 100 of the defensive snaps to help control Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and to help the Bills move to 5-1 as they approach the bye.

"It's good that we got (the win) going into the bye week," said Poyer, tied for the NFL lead with four interceptions. "Gotta get everybody healthy again ...''

Well, not being medically cleared to board an airplane is not exactly the equivalent of "healthy.'' But Poyer, 31 and desiring a contract extension (with this on his resume, an increasingly sound idea) has a plan for the upcoming week.

"I'm chilling,'' he said.

