Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s most glamorous NFL Honors moments
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his new fiancée, actress Hailee Steinfeld, made their stunning red carpet debut at NFL Honors, and they absolutely stole the show. The power couple looked effortlessly elegant and flawless, marking a rare public appearance together outside of Buffalo’s football scene.
Josh kept it classic and sharp in a timeless black tux, while Hailee wowed in a sleek black gown paired with Christian Louboutin heels. But what really caught everyone’s attention? That engagement ring. Hailee officially debuted her dazzling new sparkler, and it’s safe to say Bills fans (and the internet) are obsessed.
After a long and grueling NFL season, Allen and Steinfeld finally had a chance to unwind and enjoy the night, away from the intensity of the football field. While the Bills fell just short of a Super Bowl appearance, Josh remains laser-focused on bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo, and Hailee continues to be his biggest supporter.
From their effortless chemistry to their stunning outfits, we’ve compiled the best photos and moments from their night at NFL Honors. Whether they were laughing together, showing off the ring, or posing like Hollywood royalty, this duo proved that they can own the red carpet just as much as they own the spotlight on game day.
Check out the best Josh & Hailee red carpet moments and relive their NFL Honors debut!
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —