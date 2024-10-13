Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld team up with Khalil Shakir to unleash puppy love in Buffalo
While the Bills gear up for a primetime game on Monday against the Jets, they also were able to find a few hours to support fellow teammates and... puppies!
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld continue to be the ultimate NFL power couple, and this time, they’re making headlines for their involvement in a heartwarming cause. The pair was spotted in downtown Buffalo, lending their star power to the Shakir Family Pet Adoption Event, organized by Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir.
But the event wasn’t just about appearances, Josh Allen, a notable dog lover, took his passion for dogs to the next level in the sweetest way possible!
The Buffalo Bills quarterback and his girlfriend Hailee were the stars of the show as they walked around, chatting with fans and interacting with some of Buffalo’s most adorable, adoptable pups. Hailee, looking effortlessly stylish in a laid-back outfit, was by Josh’s side, supporting the cause and helping promote pet adoptions.
At one point, Josh Facetimed with his teammate's mom, trying to convince his teammate to adopt a puppy! Yes, you read that right. The superstar quarterback was the ultimate wing man, actively recruiting his teammate’s family to adopt one of the adorable pups. It was an incredibly sweet moment that left fans grinning from ear to ear.
It’s clear that Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are more than just a superstar couple, they’re a dynamic duo who love giving back. Whether it’s encouraging their teammates to adopt puppies or simply showing up for the Buffalo community, they’ve quickly become fan favorites in the city.
