Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson show why they’re NFL’s best in iconic postgame moment
The Buffalo Bills are riding high after their 27-25 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in last weekend’s divisional showdown. The game was a classic barnburner, with MVP chants echoing through Highmark Stadium as Bills fans celebrated another outstanding performance from their superstar quarterback, Josh Allen.
Thanks to Hard Knocks, fans got an inside look at a touching postgame exchange between two of the NFL’s brightest stars, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. The mic’d up moment showcased these two quarterbacks and the genuine respect they have for each other. As they met midfield, Lamar left Josh with an unforgettable piece of advice: “Get some.”
That simple phrase carries a lot of weight. Lamar wasn’t just congratulating Josh on the win; he was sending him off with a message to seize what’s next: a Super Bowl. Greatness recognizing greatness, indeed.
Of course, before Buffalo can dream of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, they’ve got one massive obstacle in their way: the Kansas City Chiefs. The AFC Championship is set for Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, and it’s shaping up to be an epic showdown.
Allen and the Bills will face off against Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs offense in what’s sure to be a battle of titans.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen gets honest about facing Chiefs
The Bills have momentum on their side, a fanbase that’s louder than ever, and a quarterback playing at an MVP level. But Arrowhead is no easy place to win, and the Chiefs are seasoned in these types of matchups. If the Bills want to make Lamar’s words come true, they’ll need to bring their A-game.
The city of Buffalo is rallying behind its team like never before. After decades of heartbreak and near-misses, this Bills squad feels different—special. Moments like the one between Lamar and Josh only add to the narrative of a team on a mission.
Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson gave us a game for the ages and a moment that reminds us why we love sports. It’s about competition, respect, and the shared pursuit of greatness. Now, as the Bills head to Kansas City, one question remains: Can they “get some”? If Allen and the Bills play like they did last weekend, the answer just might be yes.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —