Josh Allen asks Bills Mafia to do its part vs. Ravens in Orchard Park
There a few differences from the last time the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens battled it out back in Week 4.
The most glaring one is the game's location. While the Ravens rolled past the Bills, 35-10, in Baltimore on September 29, this time the two teams meet in Orchard Park where Buffalo enjoyed a distinct home-field advantage throughout the 2024 regular season.
“We're at home. We'll have to use the fans to our advantage," said quarterback Josh Allen.
The Bills are 9-0 in home games this season, including last week's 31-7 win over the Denver Broncos in the wild-card round. Meanwhile, Allen recognizes the impact the home crowd has made, especially when it comes to disrupting the visiting offense. As for Sunday, the quarterback needs Bills Mafia bring the noise once again when the slightly-favored Ravens invade Highmark Stadium.
“Hopefully, very loud when they're on offense and second and third down and making it hard for them," said Allen. "Just the energy, the juice, the vibes, our goal is to get to the fourth quarter and have Mr. Brightside be playing."
RELATED: Super Bowl champion coach boldly predicts Bills vs. Ravens winner
The Bills have adopted The Killers decades' old rock song as an anthem that blares through the Highmark Stadium speakers during the fourth quarter of eventual victories. It hasn't played with Buffalo trailing on the scoreboard.
“I know the fans love that, but that gives us such a little shot of energy," said Allen.
With single-digit temperatures projected, the elements will also play a factor in the January 19 matchup that will kick off at 6:30 pm ET on CBS.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —