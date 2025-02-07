Josh Allen credits fiancée Hailee Steinfeld in heartfelt MVP speech
The NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday night was a star-studded spectacle, complete with Snoop Dogg hosting and surprise appearances from Jelly Roll and other celebrity guests. But for Buffalo Bills fans, the night belonged to Josh Allen, who finally got his well-deserved MVP trophy and delivered an unforgettable speech.
After years of grinding, proving doubters wrong, and carrying the Bills on his back, Allen officially joined the MVP club. When he took the stage, his speech was nothing short of legendary.
Allen started by thanking his family, the Buffalo Bills organization, his coaches, and everyone behind the scenes—from the locker room staff to Slick Rick in the mailroom and even the cafeteria crew. He made it clear that this was not just his award—it was a team award.
But the moment that really stood out? Allen’s heartfelt tribute to his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld.
He credited her as his rock, his best friend, and a huge part of his success this season. It was a moment that had Bills fans and Hollywood alike swooning, proving that Allen isn’t just an MVP on the field—he’s an MVP off it too.
For a kid who once played at a junior college before making his way to Wyoming and then Buffalo, this was a full-circle moment. The MVP award is just another step in his journey, but there’s still one piece of hardware he’s after—the Lombardi Trophy.
Bills fans, this is what dreams are made of.
