Josh Allen enters Bills' offseason with 'brand new' injury from last game
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has bookended his 2024 season with hand injuries.
While answering a question about his Pro Bowl intentions one day after the team's gut-wrenching AFC Championship Game loss, Allen revealed that he's dealing with an injured hand.
"I got a little banged up hand right now, a wrist, so I gotta talk with docs right now and figure it out, but we'll see," said Allen.
As it turns out, the field general suffered the injury late in the second quarter during the 32-29 season-ending setback.
"It's brand new. It was just right at the goal line, the two-point play before halftime. Got crunched up a little bit. I was able to finish the game, but just some swelling and stuff today," said Allen.
The 28-year-old NFL MVP finalist accounted for 276 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason loss. Over three playoff games, Allen did not commit a turnover and played a 109.6 quarterback rating.
In late December, Allen confirmed reports that he broke a bone in his left non-throwing hand on a touchdown run during the fourth quarter of the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. He remained on the official injury report through Week 11 and played the entire season while wearing a protective glove on his left hand.
Allen, who has played through multiple bumps and bruises over the years, has made 117 consecutive starts for the Bills — the NFL's longest streak amongst active QBs.
