Josh Allen gets unexpected MVP endorsement from 3-time Super Bowl champion
Super Bowl week is officially underway, and while the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are busy preparing for Super Bowl LIX, one Chiefs star took time to shout out Buffalo in a big way.
At NFL Opening Night on Monday, Chiefs defensive end and three-time Super Bowl champion Chris Jones had some high praise for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, recognizing just how tough of a team they are to beat.
Jones, known as a dominant force on the defensive line, has given the Bills plenty of headaches over the years. So it's a big deal when a player of his caliber takes the mic and calls out respect for Josh Allen.
Bills fans are used to heartbreak when it comes to playing Kansas City in the postseason, but it’s clear that the Chiefs see Buffalo as a true contender. Jones’ words should be a vote of confidence for Bills Mafia—the Chiefs know the Bills are built for success.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills linked to huge trade with Rams
It’s no secret that Brandon Beane and the Bills’ front office would love to have a dominant defensive presence like Jones on their roster. Myles Garrett, who has been linked to Buffalo since his trade request from Cleveland, could be that missing piece.
The Bills have the respect, now they just need to get over the hump and make it to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs know Buffalo is close, and Jones’ comments only reinforce that the Bills are a team nobody wants to face come playoff time.
While Chris Jones and the Chiefs are fighting for another ring, the Bills will be watching knowing they aren’t far behind. With an MVP-caliber quarterback in Josh Allen and a well-respected front office, the only thing left to do is break through and take that next step.