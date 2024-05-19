WATCH: Josh Allen destroys softballs to win a Home Run Derby
There seemingly isn’t anything that Josh Allen cannot do.
He can score obscene numbers of touchdowns both through the air and on the ground. He can star in esoterically humorous social media videos.
He can even hit dinger after dinger after dinger after ding—you get the idea.
The annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game, aptly organized by former stalwart safety Micah Hyde and his IMagINe For Youth Foundation, took place at downtown Buffalo’s Sahlen Field on May 19, again commencing with the Home Run Derby event that has resulted in countless hilarious moments over the years. Allen was again the star of the show, launching several softballs into near-orbit to reclaim the Home Run Derby Championship.
Allen had won the Home Run Derby in 2021 and 2022 before falling to offensive tackle Spencer Brown last year. The Buffalo Bills’ franchise quarterback wasn’t messing around this year, donning a rather stylish red arm sleeve to all but assure victory.
It was a dominant display from Allen, who hopes to soon carry over this excellence over onto the football field. Buffalo kicks off its mandatory veteran minicamp early next month, with training camp commencing at St. John Fisher University in Rochester in late July.
Related: Ranking Bills 2024 NFL Draft class by potential immediate impact