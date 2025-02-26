Bills' GM Brandon Beane pokes fun at 2024 poll featuring Josh Allen
It’s always fun to see the difference a year makes, and nd as far as for 2024, Brandon Beane has kept some receipts.
The Buffalo Bills general manager spoke to the media Tuesday while visiting Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine. It’s hard to talk Bills football without mentioning Josh Allen, especially after securing the first MVP win of his career.
Beane shared how special it was to spend that evening there with Allen and his family and the Buffalo brass of coach Sean McDermott and team owner Terry Pegula.
The Bills GM noted that “nobody’s worked harder” than Allen. But he made sure to send a jab to some of No. 17’s biggest detractors across the league.
”This is a guy who was ‘overrated,’ right?” Beane said of the 2024 poll that listed Allen as the NFL’s most overrated quarterback following the 2023 season. “In all seriousness, that’s how our training camp day started. Josh asked me the question. And we were getting into the overrated [discussion] to the guy who won MVP.”
Providing some perspective for the poll results, Allen was coming off a polarizing 2023 season where he accounted for 46 total touchdowns but also totaled 22 turnovers, including 18 interceptions (second-most in the NFL). Allen’s 92.9 passer rating in 2023 was also the second-lowest of his career across a full season.
Allen answered all the noise with his best season yet. Not only did he turn the ball over only eight times in 2024 (six interceptions, two fumbles), he was able to claim the MVP award by posting a career-low 2.6% turnover-worthy play rate, according to PFF. He also led all NFL QBs with his 93.6 rushing grade and he posted 43 big-time throws on the season.
Allen may have let his play do the talking in response to the "overrated" chatter. But Beane made sure to stand up for his QB and sharing just how great he is.
