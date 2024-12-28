Josh Allen’s custom Christmas gift for Hailee Steinfeld will melt your heart
The Buffalo Bills are riding high after notching their 12th win of the season against the New England Patriots. But while the team celebrated at their annual Christmas party, all eyes were on Josh Allen and his fiancée, actress Hailee Steinfeld, and the custom gift he put under their tree this year.
Josh surprised Hailee with a unique, custom-designed jacket from local Buffalo designer Bleached by Abigail Lee. The one-of-a-kind piece was revealed on her Instagram with a playful caption: “POV: You were a present under Josh Allen’s Christmas tree this year.”
With this thoughtful holiday gesture, Josh not only showed his love for Hailee but also gave a nod to Buffalo, proving he’s as grounded as he is gifted.
With a playoff spot secured and Super Bowl hopes within reach, Josh is leading his team—and his relationship—with confidence.
As the Bills prepare for their Week 17 matchup against the Jets, fans can’t help but root for their star QB—and keep an eye out for Hailee and her new custom fit. With the playoffs on the horizon, Josh and Hailee are proving they’re a powerhouse couple ready to tackle anything, from the NFL postseason to their exciting future together.
Stay tuned—because if this Christmas gift is any indication, the 'Allens' are just getting started.