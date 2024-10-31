Bills' Khalil Shakir reveals how he became Josh Allen's preferred target
Khalil Shakir follows a simple set of rules that have vaulted the wide receiver to the top of the Buffalo Bills' depth chart.
Despite missing one game due to an ankle injury, Shakir leads the Bills in receiving yards (421) while leading the NFL in catch percentage (.947). The 2022 fifth-round draft pick has secured 36 of 38 targets, averaging 11.7 yards per reception.
"I don't really think too much about it to be honest," said Shakir after Wednesday's practice in Orchard Park. "It's just preparation throughout the week. Doing the simple things right, the little details, throughout the week. When the ball comes my way, do the best of my ability to make that play."
Shakir posted his first 100-yard performance of the season in the 31-10 road win over the Seattle Seahawks on October 27, going for 107 yards while catching 9 of 10 targets. He's become an easy receiver to throw to according to quarterback Josh Allen.
"Being on the same page as the quarterback. Being where you're supposed to be. Doing the little things. When the ball comes your way, make that play," said Shakir.
The shifty pass-catcher has made multiple receptions in all seven appearances this season. After boosting his stock by making touchdown catches in both Bills' playoff games last season, Shakir has embraced his expanded role in the offense. Although his responsibilities have increased, his goal remains the same.
"The preparation throughout the week and get open. That's my job as a wide receiver," said Shakir.
