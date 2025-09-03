Latest projection gives Buffalo Bills top playoff odds in the AFC
Heading into the 2025 season, it's hard to find many teams with expectations as high as the Buffalo Bills.
Last season, the Bills won the AFC East for the fifth consecutive time and increased their playoff streak to six years. They're also just one of two teams to have at least one postseason win in each of the past five years.
That's why it should surprise no one that they have the highest playoff odds of all teams in the AFC, according to Pro Football Focus. Buffalo has been given an 81 percent chance of making the postseason, four percent higher than their Week 1 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens. They're also 10 percent ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs, the franchise that knocked Buffalo out of the most recent AFC Championship Game.
Of course, the goal for the Bills isn't to make the playoffs. They've done that consecutively, but what they haven't done is gotten to the Super Bowl.
With the reigning NFL MVP, Josh Allen, leading the way, they still have a chance to reach that goal, and according to PFF, they'll be one of the seven AFC teams fighting for that privilege.
