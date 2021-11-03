Feasibility study confirms new stadium is best option for Buffalo Bills

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Location of Bills' Inevitable new Home Still Being Decided After Release of Stadium Study

    Consulting firm recommends building new stadium over renovating existing one.
    Author:

    Much work remains before the Buffalo Bills get the new stadium they've been seeking for months. But at least the costs came into focus on Tuesday, when the consulting firm hired by Empire State Development released its findings.

    As expected, a new stadium was recommended over renovating Highmark Stadium, the Bills' home in the suburb of Orchard Park since 1973. Although no site preference was stated.

    Two renovations have been done to their current stadium, the last coming in 2013. A third would cost $862 million, according to the report, via WIVB.com.

    A new stadium adjacent to the existing one would cost around $1.35 billion, with a downtown location costing $350 million more, not including the possible relocation of citizens and businesses and the process of a review by the the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA).

    Read More

    A downtown stadium also would alter or even possibly eliminate the tailgating experience fans enjoy now in the current location.

    "[The report] does show that the cost of renovation is so high that I think we're all taking renovation off the table," Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said.

    View the entire report here.

    The Bills' Highmark Stadium lease expires after next season, and the team says it won't renew unless a deal for construction of a new stadium, which would take at least until 2026 to complete, is reached before then.

    Owners Kim and Terry Pegula also are looking to split the cost for construction with the public. That practice is commonplace whenever a new stadium is erected in this era of the NFL.

    It means that they will be getting a new home one way or another, even if they have to pull up stakes and relocate to one of the areas in the country, such as Austin, Texas and St. Louis, that are seeking an NFL franchise.

    “If we get to January and there’s no new deal done, you should really be concerned,” Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive vice president Ron Raccuia told the Associated Press recently.

    But the Bills as well as county and state officials remain optimistic that something will be worked out within a reasonable time frame.

    "We are confident that the results of this analysis will be a valuable tool as the state, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills work together to make sure the team remains in the region in a facility that Bills fans and New Yorkers can be proud of for years to come,” said Kevin Younis, CEO of Empire State Development.

    The next step in the process is Erie County legislators holding public meetings to discuss the project before making a decision on such a massive financial commitment.

    Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

    Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills.
    News

    Feasibility study confirms new stadium is best option for Buffalo Bills

    just now
    Bills' Jerry Hughes forces Houston quarterback Davis Mills from the pocket.
    News

    Bills stand pat at NFL trade deadline

    18 hours ago
    Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) is tackled by Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium.
    News

    Taron Johnson's value to Bills becoming more apparent each week

    Nov 1, 2021
    Bills QB Josh Allen.
    News

    Josh Allen's homage to Phil Mickelson paid off with Bills victory over Dolphins

    Nov 1, 2021
    Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) tries to break free from Miami Dolphins defensive back Brandon Jones (29) after making a catch in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium.
    Game Day

    Bills defense holds firm to give offense a chance to find rhythm against Dolphins

    Oct 31, 2021
    Bills DE Mario Addison pressures Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
    Game Day

    Bills battle way to tough win over Dolphins: 5 observations

    Oct 31, 2021
    Bills QB Josh Allen.
    News

    Dolphins at Bills preview: Facts, storylines, matchups and prediction

    Oct 30, 2021
    Cody Ford (70) broke in as a right tackle for the Bills in 2019.
    News

    Bills' Spencer Brown's doubtful status likely will test depth of offensive line

    Oct 29, 2021