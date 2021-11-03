Feasibility study confirms new stadium is best option for Buffalo Bills

Much work remains before the Buffalo Bills get the new stadium they've been seeking for months. But at least the costs came into focus on Tuesday, when the consulting firm hired by Empire State Development released its findings.

As expected, a new stadium was recommended over renovating Highmark Stadium, the Bills' home in the suburb of Orchard Park since 1973. Although no site preference was stated.

Two renovations have been done to their current stadium, the last coming in 2013. A third would cost $862 million, according to the report, via WIVB.com.



A new stadium adjacent to the existing one would cost around $1.35 billion, with a downtown location costing $350 million more, not including the possible relocation of citizens and businesses and the process of a review by the the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA).

A downtown stadium also would alter or even possibly eliminate the tailgating experience fans enjoy now in the current location.

"[The report] does show that the cost of renovation is so high that I think we're all taking renovation off the table," Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said.

View the entire report here.

The Bills' Highmark Stadium lease expires after next season, and the team says it won't renew unless a deal for construction of a new stadium, which would take at least until 2026 to complete, is reached before then.

Owners Kim and Terry Pegula also are looking to split the cost for construction with the public. That practice is commonplace whenever a new stadium is erected in this era of the NFL.

It means that they will be getting a new home one way or another, even if they have to pull up stakes and relocate to one of the areas in the country, such as Austin, Texas and St. Louis, that are seeking an NFL franchise.

“If we get to January and there’s no new deal done, you should really be concerned,” Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive vice president Ron Raccuia told the Associated Press recently.

But the Bills as well as county and state officials remain optimistic that something will be worked out within a reasonable time frame.

"We are confident that the results of this analysis will be a valuable tool as the state, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills work together to make sure the team remains in the region in a facility that Bills fans and New Yorkers can be proud of for years to come,” said Kevin Younis, CEO of Empire State Development.

The next step in the process is Erie County legislators holding public meetings to discuss the project before making a decision on such a massive financial commitment.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.