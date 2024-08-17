Long-time starter explains how Bills fill both voids caused by Milano injury
Dion Dawkins took the news hard, but his confidence in the Buffalo Bills did not waiver.
With reporters sharing the official Matt Milano injury news, Buffalo's stalwart starting left tackle displayed a noticeable disappointment for his beloved teammate.
"Me and Milano got drafted at the same time and we've been here through every beat of this. He's been through a couple injuries now, and the journey just got a little harder," said Dawkins. "He'll be back, and he'll fight through it."
Dawkins and Milano were both members of Buffalo's 2017 draft class, which was Sean McDermott's first at the helm. They have become driving forces behind the Bills' renaissance that has yielded six playoff appearances in seven years.
Moving forward without Milano creates an on-field hole at a key position as well as a leadership void in the locker room, but Dawkins claims the Bills have the right answers to both issues.
First, replacing Milano's production is a tall task, but Dawkins is not doubting second-year linebacker Dorian Williams.
"He's out here flying around. He had a great practice today. He made some noise. He let is presence be felt," said Dawkins following the team's joint practice against the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I think he's up for whatever task is ahead of him. Whatever it will be, whatever it is, that's what coach prepares us for."
RELATED: Former NFL team doctor proclaims 'season is not done' for Bills LB Matt Milano
As for the leadership offered by Milano, the Bills have enough character to collectively compensate for the temporary loss, according to Dawkins.
"I don't want to downplay that [losing Milano], but the team is filled with leaders. We're gonna feel that his presence isn't there, but as far as a voice, the other leaders will put some more weight on," said Dawkins.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —