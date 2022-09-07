“The NFL,'' Von Miller said as a way of previewing Week 1, "is just so messy.''

Indeed it can be - though Miller, getting ready to suit up for the Buffalo Bills in his debut against his old pals the Los Angeles Rams, on Thursday Night Football - can make things nice and clean with a win.

But his point, as it relates to the emotions involved, is a real one.

“I’m playing in the Super Bowl (one year) and then my first game back is right there with a new team,'' he noted. "And that’s what the fans want to see. Of course, there will be some emotions there.”

It is not only "what the fans want to see'' - it's what the NFL "wants to see.'' Meaning, this season-opening matchup was not created by randomly flipping a coin or something.

Bills Mafia has already embraced the veteran pass-rusher Miller, with toilet paper and the works. Will Rams fans at SoFi on Thursday do the same for the player who left for Buffalo for his six-year, $120 million deal?

“What if the fans boo me, what if the fans cheer me? I’ve already thought about all of these different things,” Miller said.

Bills coach Sean McDermott lauded Miller - who was recently named a team captain - regarding his involvement in "the process of him getting to know us, us getting to know him. He is certainly a phenomenal player. I think he really fits into our culture, and he’s really added a ton to our football team.”

And on Thursday? It will be Von Miller's "messy'' job to subtract something from the Los Angeles Rams.