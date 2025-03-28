Bills gamble in latest mock draft hoping to boost pass rush
NFL Draft analyst Ian Valentino released his latest mock draft on Friday, predicting the Buffalo Bills select one of the best pass rushers in the draft.
In the simulated scenario, the Bills land Marshall edge rusher Mike Green at No. 30 overall.
The 6-foot-3, 251 pound defensive end earned First-Team All American honors in 2024, and brought home Sun Belt Player of the Year for his nation-leading 17 sack season.
Green also succeeded on 20 percent of his pass-rush snaps, according to Valentino.
"Certain teams may overlook Mike Green's outstanding resume due to past character issues and the level of competition he faced, but Buffalo is the kind of franchise that values film analysis and individual development," he explains.
Green would be added to an edge rusher room that already extended Greg Rousseau and signed Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht this offseason.
