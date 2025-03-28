Bills Central

Bills gamble in latest mock draft hoping to boost pass rush

The Buffalo Bills wound up with the 2024 national sack leader in Round 1

Colin Richey

Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green (15) sacks Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green (15) sacks Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
NFL Draft analyst Ian Valentino released his latest mock draft on Friday, predicting the Buffalo Bills select one of the best pass rushers in the draft.

In the simulated scenario, the Bills land Marshall edge rusher Mike Green at No. 30 overall.

The 6-foot-3, 251 pound defensive end earned First-Team All American honors in 2024, and brought home Sun Belt Player of the Year for his nation-leading 17 sack season.

Green also succeeded on 20 percent of his pass-rush snaps, according to Valentino.

Mike Green (15) celebrates
Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green (15) celebrates after sacking Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"Certain teams may overlook Mike Green's outstanding resume due to past character issues and the level of competition he faced, but Buffalo is the kind of franchise that values film analysis and individual development," he explains.

Green would be added to an edge rusher room that already extended Greg Rousseau and signed Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht this offseason.

Mike Green
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green (DL49) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

