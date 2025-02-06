Myles Garrett confirms he’s team blue cheese when it comes to wings
Super Bowl week is in full swing, and while the Chiefs and Eagles are preparing for the big game, NFL stars are making headlines on Radio Row. One of the biggest names in the mix is Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who recently requested a trade from the Browns—and now, speculation is swirling that the Buffalo Bills could be a front-runner to land him.
It’s no secret that Bills GM Brandon Beane is looking for a dominant edge rusher to take Buffalo’s defense to the next level. The Bills have been knocking on the Super Bowl door, but they need that one final piece to break through. Garrett, a perennial All-Pro and one of the most feared pass rushers in the league could be exactly what they need.
And if Bills fans needed one more reason to embrace the idea of Garrett wearing red, white, and blue, he just gave them one.
While making the media rounds, Garrett was asked one of the most important questions of Super Bowl week—does he prefer ranch or blue cheese with his wings?
His answer? Blue cheese.
For a guy not even from Buffalo, that might be the ultimate sign that he belongs in Western New York. Bills Mafia already approves.
While nothing is set in stone, Garrett’s trade request opens the door for Beane to make a move, and there’s no doubt the Bills would love to add a dominant game-changer off the edge. If Buffalo pulls it off, expect a lot of blue cheese and chicken wings waiting for Garrett’s arrival.
Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure—Myles Garrett just won over a whole lot of Bills fans.