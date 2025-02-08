Myles Garrett isn’t afraid of snow, could Buffalo be his next destination
Myles Garrett was out and about in New Orleans during NFL Honors week, celebrating the league’s top talents and soaking in the Super Bowl atmosphere. But when someone asked if he was ready to escape the Cleveland snow, Garrett’s response was music to Bills Mafia’s ears.
Garrett, who holds the Browns’ all-time sack record, didn’t hesitate when asked about Cleveland’s frigid winters. His quick reply? "I don’t mind snow."
For Buffalo Bills fans, that statement could mean everything. Buffalo is no stranger to snow-covered games, and if Garrett doesn’t mind the cold, then why not suit up for the reigning MVP Josh Allen and join a Bills defense that could use a dominant game-wrecker on the edge?
Since Garrett’s trade request, the Bills have been a rumored top landing spot, with insiders suggesting that Buffalo is in the mix from the jump. The six-time Pro Bowler, four-time First-Team All-Pro, and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year would be an instant game-changer for Buffalo’s pass rush.
Pairing Garrett with MVP Josh Allen could give the Bills the final piece they need to break through and finally win the Lombardi Trophy. With Brandon Beane looking for that game-wrecking presence, could Buffalo make a move to land one of the NFL’s most feared defenders?
With Josh Allen fresh off his MVP win, Buffalo has never been a more attractive destination for players who want to win now. If Garrett is looking for a chance to compete for a ring, there’s no better time to make the move to Western New York.
Bills Mafia, keep an eye on this one—the Myles Garrett sweepstakes just got a whole lot more interesting.