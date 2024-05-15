Netflix to broadcast 'marquee' NFL Christmas Day games as part of multi-year deal

When you add in YouTube TV and Sunday Ticket, it will cost fans nearly $1,000 to watch every NFL game in 2024:



• YouTube TV: $72.99

• ESPN+: $10.99

• Peacock: $5.99

• Prime: $8.99

• Netflix: $6.99

x 6 months

—————

+ Sunday Ticket: $349

—————

$986



That's crazy.