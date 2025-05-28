List of Buffalo Bills veterans missing OTAs ahead of 2025 season
The Buffalo Bills began Phase 3 of their OTAs on Tuesday as they prepare to once again defend their AFC East title.
Of course, a division title isn’t the ultimate goal for this franchise. They’ve been on the verge of getting back to the Super Bowl for several years and hope this is the season they finally get over the hump.
We’re a long way from the start of the season but that push begins now. That’s why it’s important to have as many key contributors on hand, even during the voluntary portions of practice.
Buffalo has near perfect attendance with only James Cook absent to start.
List of Bills veterans missing OTAs
- James Cook, RB
Cook’s absence comes as no surprise as the star running back has his sights set on a new contract and Buffalo doesn’t seem eager to pay him.
There were concerns Josh Allen could miss as well, with a wedding coming up, but he’s been in attendance—much to the delight of newcomer Elijah Moore.
This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available
