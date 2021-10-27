NFL commissioner pleased with progress on deal for Bills' new stadium

Speaking at the league's fall meetings, he said the parties are all working well together.

Likely grateful for the diversion from the ugly Washington Football Team investigation, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday was only too happy during his press conference at the league's fall meetings to answer questions about the the issue of the proposed new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

"Generally, I think things are progressing in a positive way,” Goodell said, via the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. "I think the parties are all working well together. I think there’s a recognition in the need for a new stadium in Buffalo for the Bills, and I think everyone’s working with that objective in mind."

The Bills' preference is to build the new stadium adjacent to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, but locations downtown and on or near the University at Buffalo campus have not been ruled out.

The clock is ticking on this project because the Bills' lease at Highmark expires at the end of next season and they have no intention of signing an extension unless an agreement is reached to build a new stadium in the Buffalo area.

"Listen, this is a process," Goodell said. “And there has to be a public-private partnership here that has to be managed, but I think everyone’s coming to the table with the intent to make sure that the Buffalo Bills are secure in western New York for generations. I think that’s important and that’s what we want to achieve."

The state has hired a consulting firm to do a study and is awaiting the results, which will be released to the public within a few days, Gov. Kathy Hochul promised on Wednesday.

Goodell and the league are not as concerned with the location as much as the deal to finally break ground somewhere.

"Those are decisions that should be made locally," said Goodell. "They should be considered at what the cost of those different projects would be, how they are going to fund those collectively in a private public partnership, and what is best for the community."

