MVP voter reveals pick for NFL's Most Valuable Player award
Discourse surrounding the NFL's Most Valuable Player award has ramped up over the last week, with the race closing in on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as the last two standing.
Allen, looking for his first MVP nod, is currently the odds on favorite to win the award. After eight straight games of scoring 30+ points, he led the Bills to a tight 24-21 victory over the New England Patriots. In an underwhelming performance by the superstar, Allen threw for just 154 yards, with a passing touchdown and an interception to pair with it. He also added 30 yards on the ground across six carries.
Meanwhile Jackson, seeking his third MVP award, helped the Ravens shake off an 0-2 start and officially secured a playoff spot after their win last week over the Steelers. The Ravens have already played their Week 17 game on Christmas Day -- a 31-2 shellacking of the Houston Texans. In the beatdown, the Ravens' signal caller passed for 168 yards, ran for another 87, and accounted for three total touchdowns.
Allen's performance against the 3-12 Patriots, paired with Jackson's elite playmaking over the last few weeks, have altered the conversations about who should win the NFL's most prestigious single-player award.
On a recent episode of FS1's The Facility, MVP voter and NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho revealed to the audience that his vote for the award is still going to Josh Allen and explained why:
"Simply put, Josh Allen has to do just as much, if not more, with less. I was rewatching the Ravens game last night, and there were moments in time, if not the majority of the time, where I asked myself: 'who's the best player on the Ravens' offense?' I mean, make no mistake about it, Derrick Henry rushed for 120 plus yards in that game. I'm sitting there watching this game and I'm saying the Ravens' offense has two Hall of Famers. The Bills' offense - it just has Josh Allen.- Emmanuel Acho
Going into Week 17 with Lamar Jackson already having a marvelous performance, Josh Allen, who was once considered the runaway favorite, now must put on a show against the New York Jets -- a team that he has struggled against in past seasons. The game kicks off at 1pm this Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
