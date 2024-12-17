NFL picks, predictions for Week 16: Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
After securing one of their most impressive victories of the 2024 campaign against the Detroit Lions, the Buffalo Bills will return to action in Week 16 to take on the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.
This is the first of two meetings between the AFC East rivals over the final three weeks of the season. The Bills enter this matchup having won five of their last six against the Pats.
As previously mentioned, Buffalo notched a 48-42 win over the Lions last week, while the Patriots dropped their fourth straight with a 30-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Bills already have their playoff spot wrapped up, but now they're hoping to grab that No. 1 seed in order to have a first-round bye in the playoffs.
The Kansas City Chiefs remain two games up on Buffalo for the top spot, but a potential multi-week injury to quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaves the door ajar for the defending champs to lose a few games down the stretch, and for the Bills to sneak into the No. 1 seed.
But the Bills have to take care of business themselves in order to have a chance, and that begins with this contest against the Pats. Here's what experts are predicting for this AFC East battle.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Bills 38, Patriots 10
Iyer: "Josh Allen is on an unprecedented heater, taking over games by doing things that no one has seen from a quarterback in the modern era. He won't be easing on the gas pedal with a lost New England defense coming to town. Allen has already fast-tracked toward his first NFL MVP, and now it's time to avoid a trap."
Bill Bender, Sporting News: Bills 31, Patriots 13
Bender: "This is a huge line, but the Bills' offense is clicking. Buffalo is averaging 41.7 points per game over its past three, and Josh Allen is making a run at the NFL MVP award. The Patriots have lost four games by 14 points or more this season, and the Pats have allowed 30-plus points in two of their past three games. Buffalo has won the past two home meetings by an average of nine points."
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic: Bills 30, Patriots 17
Cluff: "The Bills are a massive favorite in this game, and for good reason. They should be able to run all over the Patriots and New England's struggling defense."
Matt Johnson, Sportsnaut: Bills 34, Patriots 17
Johnson: "The Buffalo Bills defense has allowed 40-plus points in consecutive games, so Drake Maye will have a few chances to find the end zone. However, the Patriots have the worst offensive line in the NFL and the Bills pass rush will make a meal out of this opportunity. On the other side of the ball, Josh Allen should have no trouble doing whatever he wants on the ground or through the air."