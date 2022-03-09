He idolizes the Bills' Tre'Davious White and wouldn't mind being on the same team with him.

By now, all of Bills Mafia probably knows how much Auburn cornerback Roger McCeary likes the Buffalo Bills and would love to be teammates with Tre'Davious White, their top corner.

At the NFL Scouting Combine last week, McCreary mentioned how much he respects White. He repeated it Tuesday during an appearance on NFL Network.

But how might he fit the Bills, especially when at least one scouting report says that he's really not suited to play in zone schemes, which the Bills use almost all the time?

Well, scouting reports can be flat-out wrong and in many cases contradictory. Besides, it's always better to take someone who owns a gladiator mentality, embraces being left alone on an island with receivers and thrives in those situations and teach him to play zone than vice versa.

That's would the Bills would get with McCreary, who already has graduated from Auburn, providing good evidence that he excels in every kind of classroom.

In fact, it's White's preparation habits that McCreary seems to admire most.

"I've seen one video of him actually breaking down the play before it happens," McCreary said. "... Just a student of the game, just him talking about the releases and everything. I just really like the way he thinks during a play and everything, and it was just really great hearing it from him at a professional level."

Here's what Bleacher Report had to say about him:

"McCreary excels when he can line up and cover the guy across from him. He's a physical corner who has no problem guarding bigger receivers.

"McCreary is a calm defender who doesn't panic with the ball in the air. He pairs his patience at the line of scrimmage with hand placement and aggressiveness to control receivers and compete throughout the route.

"McCreary does a good job in the run game as well. He's a solid tackler in most situations, although he can be lazy at times, not being as secure as he should."

Coming off a senior season in which he delivered 49 tackles, two interceptions, 14 pass breakups and a fumble recovery, McCreary clearly is an elite player at his position who has a solid career ahead of him in the NFL.

Because this year's draft is believed to be overloaded with cornerback prospects, the Bills might not be interested in using their first pick (No. 25 overall) on him. But he could represent a value who's too good to pass up later in the first round or early in the second if they choose to trade down and impossible to pass up if he's still there when they're on the clock for their original second-round pick (No. 57).

Either way, keep an eye on McCreary, because the Bills are almost certain to add a cornerback high in this year's draft.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.