NFL Wild Card schedule just dropped, find out when the Bills play
The NFL has officially announced the Wild Card Weekend schedule, and the Buffalo Bills (13-4) are set to host the Denver Broncos (10-7) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, with the action being broadcast on CBS.
How We Got Here
The Broncos secured the No. 7 seed in dramatic fashion, obliterating the Kansas City Chiefs 38-0 in their regular-season finale. While Kansas City rested the majority of their starters, Denver’s dominant performance turned heads, with their defense pitching a shutout against one of the league’s top offenses.
Meanwhile, the Bills wrapped up their season by resting most of their starters in a 23-16 loss to the New England Patriots. Despite the loss, Buffalo remained the No. 2 seed in the AFC, marking their third straight year in this position.
Buffalo’s Wild Card Dominance
Highmark Stadium has become a fortress for the Bills during Wild Card Weekend. Buffalo has hosted Wild Card games in each of the past four seasons, going an impressive 4-0 in those matchups. Fans will be counting on that home-field magic to propel the team into the divisional round once again.
Full Wild Card Weekend Schedule
Here’s how the Wild Card slate shakes out:
Saturday, Jan. 11
- Chargers at Texans (4:30 p.m. on CBS)
- Steelers at Ravens (8 p.m. on Prime Video)
Sunday, Jan. 12
- Broncos at Bills (1 p.m. on CBS)
- Packers at Eagles (4:30 p.m. on FOX)
- Commanders at Bucs (8 p.m. on NBC)
Monday, Jan. 13
- Lions OR Vikings at Rams (8 p.m. on ESPN/ABC)
