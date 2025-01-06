Bills Central

NFL Wild Card schedule just dropped, find out when the Bills play

Find out when the Bills take the field and get ready for an epic playoff showdown at Highmark Stadium.

The NFL has officially announced the Wild Card Weekend schedule, and the Buffalo Bills (13-4) are set to host the Denver Broncos (10-7) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, with the action being broadcast on CBS.

How We Got Here

The Broncos secured the No. 7 seed in dramatic fashion, obliterating the Kansas City Chiefs 38-0 in their regular-season finale. While Kansas City rested the majority of their starters, Denver’s dominant performance turned heads, with their defense pitching a shutout against one of the league’s top offenses.

Meanwhile, the Bills wrapped up their season by resting most of their starters in a 23-16 loss to the New England Patriots. Despite the loss, Buffalo remained the No. 2 seed in the AFC, marking their third straight year in this position.

Buffalo’s Wild Card Dominance

Highmark Stadium has become a fortress for the Bills during Wild Card Weekend. Buffalo has hosted Wild Card games in each of the past four seasons, going an impressive 4-0 in those matchups. Fans will be counting on that home-field magic to propel the team into the divisional round once again.

Full Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Here’s how the Wild Card slate shakes out:

Saturday, Jan. 11

  • Chargers at Texans (4:30 p.m. on CBS)
  • Steelers at Ravens (8 p.m. on Prime Video)

Sunday, Jan. 12

  • Broncos at Bills (1 p.m. on CBS)
  • Packers at Eagles (4:30 p.m. on FOX)
  • Commanders at Bucs (8 p.m. on NBC)

Monday, Jan. 13

  • Lions OR Vikings at Rams (8 p.m. on ESPN/ABC)
