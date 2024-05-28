NFLPA to propose major changes to NFL offseason program
Needless drama stemming from whether or not an NFL player reports to voluntary organized team activities could soon be a thing of the past.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL Players Association is set to propose an amendment to the NFL’s offseason workout program that would see the elimination of voluntary on-field workouts from April through early June. The proposal would essentially see OTAs pushed back to June and lead directly into training camps, which generally commence around the league in late July.
The amendment, if ratified, could take effect as early as 2025.
As described by Kevin Patra in an article for NFL.com, players currently have a six-week break that commences after minicamp in June and runs through the start of training camp in July. This potential change would see most significant offseason work pushed back to June, essentially serving as an extension of training camp; the switch would give players off from the conclusion of their previous season until June as opposed to six weeks in June and July.
Patra writes that the motivation for the proposal stems from player safety, serving as a potential “solution for reducing injuries and maximizing players’ recovery times.” The NFLPA is expected to formally propose the amendment this summer.