Ex-NFL QB Dan Orlovsky's two moves that could propel Bills to Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills continue to knock on the proverbial door, and they likely need more than luck to finally break it open.
After suffering a season-ending loss to the Kansas City Chiefs for the fourth time in five years, the Bills must discover ways to improve their chances amongst a loaded AFC landscape in 2025. With four-time NFL MVP Josh Allen as the quarterback, Buffalo will always have the respect of a contender but how will they manage to get over the hump?
While salary cap constraints decrease the likelihood of general manager Brandon Beane making an earth-shattering move, there are two areas where upgrades are needed, according to a prominent NFL analyst.
Former pro quarterback Dan Orlovsky identified two potential improvements — one on each side of the ball — that could push the Bills over the top. On both offense and defense, the ESPN talking head suggested that Buffalo needs another difference-maker on the perimeter.
The Bills' overhauled receiving corps benefitted from the midseason arrival of Amari Cooper, but the offense seemingly lacked a go-to option capable of consistently stretching the field and separating from defenders.
"I do agree that there's one piece of elite perimeter talent on the outside. When I say elite perimeter talent, it doesn't mean that it's the number one receiver, but another person that can consistently impact the game," said Orlovsky during an appearance on One Bills Live. "What's the plan with Amari and Keon's growth and all that? But if you can get another perimeter guy to truly impact the game in the skill group, you want to consistently push the envelope on that.”
On the other side of the ball, the Bills lacked depth at safety and boundary corner. The defense was noticeably hurting from losing starting CB Christian Benford early in the AFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Rasul Douglas is set to hit the free agent market.
"This is a defense that, they gotta add a difference maker or two on their back end, their back seven. Outside of Taron, Taron's really good, they're nickel. Rasul Douglas, pretty darn good player, but they don't have a difference maker in the back end. Kansas City's got two of them, Justin Reid and Trent McDuffie," said Orlovsky.
With another season in the books, there are moves to be made and the ball is in general manager Brandon Beane's court.
