Bills' QB Josh Allen, NFL weigh in on fabricated head injury controversy
Josh Allen hit his head on the turf in Week 5 against the Houston Texans, but the Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback avoided a concussion.
Pressured and forced outside the pocket on a third-down attempt in the fourth quarter, Allen was whacked as he released a pass. His head appeared to bounce off the ground and the quarterback was down on his back momentarily. He eventually walked to the sideline under his own power.
Allen re-entered the game on Buffalo's next possession although the sideline evaluation forced him to miss one snap.
As video of the play circulates across social media, armchair quarterbacks are speculating that Allen must have been concussed from the hit while accusing the on-site evaluators of erroneously allowing him back into the game. The wild accusations grew large enough that the NFL saw the need to release a statement that sets the record straight.
"The NFL and NFLPA have reviewed the reports from the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant and Booth Spotters and those reports confirm that the steps required by the concussion protocol were followed in the evaluation and clearance of Bills' quarterback Josh Allen in last Sunday's game," said the statement.
Allen also confirmed that he was compliant in the situation and everything checked out.
"I, obviously, went into the tent. I can only control what I can control. What we talked about there, they deemed me clear to play. That's kind of what happened. That's as deep as I'll get into it," said Allen on Wednesday.
Allen did nick up his ankle on the play in question but has been a full participant at practice thus far this week. The Bills will visit the New York Jets for Monday Night Football on October 14.
