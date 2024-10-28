Pat McAfee reacts to Bills Mafia taking over Lumen Field in Week 8 win
Bills Mafia showed up and showed out in the Buffalo Bills' Week 8 clash with the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, and Pat McAfee and the crew couldn’t stop talking about it on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday.
McAfee kicked things off with his classic brand of humor, saying, “The Seattle Seahawks fan base, the 12th man or whatever – it’s not real anymore.” His take had the crew laughing, but it’s no joke that Bills Mafia made their presence felt in the Pacific Northwest.
Bills fans are known for traveling in droves to support their team, but to have Lumen Field -- a stadium known for boasting one of the NFL's strongest home-field advantages -- overtaken by them in such dramatic fashion? That’s next level. Even Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith admitted that the energy in the stadium felt like an away game for Seattle, a huge shout-out to the power of Bills fans. AJ Hawk chimed in, reflecting on his experiences with Seattle’s legendary crowd noise and noting how incredible it was for Bills Mafia to flip the script.
The team cruised to a 31-10 win with Bills Mafia cheering them on. It was loud, proud, and very Buffalo, and now, the legend of Bills Mafia just got a little bit bigger.
