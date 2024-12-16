Pat McAfee declares "he is the best football player on earth"
Josh Allen is making waves, and the Pat McAfee Show is riding them to MVP Island. During Monday’s episode, the crew recapped Week 15 in the NFL and couldn’t stop singing the praises of the Buffalo Bills’ superstar quarterback. Pat McAfee himself delivered the ultimate compliment:
“Josh Allen is by far, the greatest football player on earth, right now, no questions asked.”
It’s hard to argue with McAfee when you look at the numbers. Over the last two weeks, both on the road against quality opponents, Allen has been a one-man wrecking crew with 90 points scored, 10 total touchdowns, zero interceptions, and over 400 total yards in each game.
Let’s be honest: those aren’t just MVP numbers. Those are video game numbers.
What’s truly impressive about Allen’s recent performances isn’t just the stats; it’s the way he’s playing the game. He’s protecting the football, making smart decisions, and carrying the Bills to victory week after week. As McAfee put it, “Josh continues to do everything right.”
One of the reasons Allen is being showered with MVP chatter is his ability to show up every single week. The Bills are now 11-3, and Allen has been the driving force behind their success. Whether it’s throwing dimes, bulldozing defenders on the ground, or leading his team in crunch time, Allen is doing it all.
McAfee and his crew made it clear that the MVP race isn’t much of a race at all right now. Everyone else who’s watching football knows who the MVP is at this moment, and the stats back that up.
With performances like these, it’s hard to see anyone else catching Allen for the league’s top individual honor.
Buffalo fans have long been some of the most passionate in the league, and now they have a QB who’s giving them everything they’ve ever wanted. If the Bills keep rolling, don’t just expect Josh Allen to take home MVP—expect Buffalo to be a serious contender for the Lombardi Trophy.
Josh Allen isn’t just great. According to Pat McAfee, he’s the best in the world right now. And if this level of play continues, who are we to argue?
