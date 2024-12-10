Pat McAfee raves about Bills QB Josh Allen, best football player on the field
In a game that had fans on the edge of their seats, the Buffalo Bills came up just short against the Los Angeles Rams, falling 44-42 in a shootout on Sunday. But let’s be clear—this game wasn’t all doom and gloom, it was about Josh Allen putting on a show that left fans, analysts, and even his opponents in awe.
So much so that Pat McAfee himself declared on The Pat McAfee Show that Allen was “the best football player on the field.”
The Bills quarterback dominated the game, completing 22 of 37 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He also led the Bills in rushing, racking up 82 yards and three rushing touchdowns on just 10 carries.
Allen surpassed NFL legends OJ Simpson and Terrell Davis in career rushing touchdowns. He’s now etched into the history books alongside some of the greatest to ever play.
Former NFL cornerback and TV personality Darius Butler summed it up best: “We could watch Josh Allen play every night. He is the ultimate weapon.”
Sure, the Bills didn’t get the win, but this was a game that showcased their potential and reminded everyone why Buffalo remains a dangerous team heading into the playoff push. Allen’s performance will go down as one of the season’s best, and his ability to lead and inspire is what gives this team hope for a deep postseason run.
The Bills will take the lessons from this game and move forward. And while Sunday’s outcome didn’t go their way, fans can take solace in knowing they have a generational talent leading the charge.
Thank you, Josh Allen. That was awesome.
