Important Bills' rookie ready to return for divisional round vs. Ravens
The rookie return specialist's absence forced the Buffalo Bills to improvise on special teams during their 31-7 wild-card playoff victory over the Denver Broncos.
The Bills used third-down running back Ty Johnson to handle kickoffs while starting wide receiver Khalil Shakir provided a steady presence as the punt returner. This week, however, primary returner Brandon Codrington seems ready to make his postseason debut when Buffalo hosts the Baltimore Ravens on January 19.
"He looks like he's ready to go," said head coach Sean McDermott prior to Wednesday's practice in Orchard Park.
Codrington, who was also taking defensive snaps as a reserve cornerback, tweaked his hamstring in the Bills' regular season finale against the New England Patriots. As a result, he was unavailable for last Sunday's dismantling of Denver.
The undrafted rookie is already well ahead of where he was at the same time last week. Codrington has returned to full participation at practice for the first time since Week 18.
Securing primary return responsibilities after arriving in a cutdown day trade by the New York Jets, Codrington played the entire regular season for Buffalo. He finished third amongst AFC leaders in punt return average (11.6) and accounted for 27.8 yards per kickoff return.
Codrington was the lone Bills' player to return a punt during the regular season, and he also accounted for 46 percent of the team's kick returns.
