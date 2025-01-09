Bills 'peaked too early' last year but this team's different says veteran CB
Buffalo Bills' starting cornerback Rasul Douglas has plenty of valuable perspective when it comes to postseason play.
The 29-year-old Douglas has appeared in playoff games for three different NFL teams, including last year's divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park.
"I can't speak for the years that I wasn't here, but I just feel like this team, this year is at a different space than we were last year," said Douglas as the Bills prepare to host the Denver Broncos for a January 12 matinee during NFL Wild Card Weekend.
The New Jersey-born Douglas joined the Bills eight games into the 2023 season through a trade with the Green Bay Packers, and immediately established himself as a key contributor in the defensive backfield. In his first 8.5 games with Buffalo, he accounted for four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 1.0 sack.
The 2023 Bills fell to 6-6 on an overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles heading into their Week 13 bye. Buffalo ripped off five straight victories, ending the regular season by clinching the AFC East title with a road victory over the Miami Dolphins. Douglas, who was a driving force for a defense that limited opponents to 16.8 points per game during the win streak, suggested that the surge eventually took its toll on the team. Coincidentally, he sustained a knee injury in the Week 18 win and subsequently missed the wild-card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"I feel like last year, we kind of peaked too early, because I think we were like 5-6, something like that, 5-6, and we just had to win every game to even make it a contest. I think we kind of peaked maybe too early, and we couldn't just sustain it," said Douglas, who will be a free agent this offseason.
While Douglas's stats aren't nearly as gaudy as last year, the Bills improved their win total by 2.0 full games and clinched the division back on December 1.
"This year, I think we kind of just played ball, and we haven't peaked at all yet. We haven't played our best game even, both sides," said Douglas. "Our offense has put up 40 points, but they'll tell you that that wasn't the best game. Defense, we played a few weeks ago with zero points going into the fourth quarter, and we would still say we didn't play our best game."
With a hungry Denver team looking for an upset, Sunday is the perfect time for the Bills to hit their stride.
"We just got to just put it together and find a way to all be on the same page at the same time and peak," said Douglas.
