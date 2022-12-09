Earlier this week we referred to New York Jets rookie Zonovan Knight as a “secret weapon.”

But it is the plan of the Jets - who oppose the Buffalo Bills on Sunday - for the secret to be out.

With “gas.”

Knight is “pure gas,” Jets coach Robert Salah said. “If you have a guy who can clock (speed) on the GPS, it’s going to show differently. He runs with a physical mindset. When he turns a corner and sticks his foot in the ground, it’s special.”

Knight, nicknamed “Bam,” has been a revelation for the Jets in the last two games. In his first career start against the Chicago Bears, he carried 14 times for 69 yards with another three receptions for 34 yards. Then, in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings, he managed a total of 118 yards from scrimmage.

His average of 110.5 scrimmage yards per game makes him dangerous. And that GPS speed? He was tracked on one play at 19.94 MPH against the Bears.

Can the Jets, 12.5-point underdogs, catch the 9-3 Bills in the AFC East? One of their best chances come if the Bills fail to catch “pure gas.”

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.