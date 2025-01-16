Raiders star Maxx Crosby thinks Bills have what it takes for a Super Bowl run
As the Buffalo Bills gear up for their divisional showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, the buzz around the team is at an all-time high. Analysts, fans, and even NFL players are weighing in and everyone has an opinion on who’s making a run to the Super Bowl.
Among them, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby recently shared his take on who he thinks will come out of the AFC this year.
On a recent episode of The Rush Podcast, Crosby didn’t hold back when discussing his thoughts on the divisional round games. While he acknowledged the strength of other teams, there’s something about Buffalo that has him hooked.
"I don’t know what it is, but I just have this weird feeling that the Bills are gonna do it," Crosby said.
It’s high praise coming from one of the league’s top defensive players, and he’s not alone. The energy radiating from One Bills Drive is hard to ignore, with players and coaches locked in.
Crosby isn’t the only one feeling the Bills’ vibe. Between Josh Allen’s MVP-caliber season and the undeniable chemistry on and off the field, the Bills have a certain magic this season. From Allen’s leadership to head coach Sean McDermott’s game planning, it’s clear the team isn’t just riding momentum—they’re building something special.
This divisional matchup is more than just a playoff game—it’s a clash of two of the league’s most electrifying quarterbacks. With MVP candidates Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson going head-to-head, it’s the game fans have been waiting for all season.
With the divisional round just days away, the Bills are tuning out the noise and focusing on the task at hand. But it’s clear the rest of the league is paying attention—and players like Maxx Crosby are taking notice.
So, as Crosby said, maybe it’s just a weird feeling—or maybe it’s destiny.
