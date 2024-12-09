Sean McVay hilariously called Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen an 'alien'
The Buffalo Bills saw superstar quarterback Josh Allen put up one of his best games ever on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortuantely, his Superman-like performance was not enough to lead the Bills to a win.
After an amazing game from the superstar quarterback and MVP front-runner, Buffalo ended up falling by a final score of 44-42.
It was a depressing loss for the Bills that showed some major weaknesses. Defensively, the team has to figure out a way to get better.
That kind of defensive performance could very well sink Buffalo's hopes of winning a Super Bowl this year.
Following the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke out about Allen. He even hilariously called him an "alien" in his post-game comments.
“Josh Allen is an alien,” McVay said. “Some of the stuff he can do and the things he can create, we knew he was capable of that. He’s shown that. It’s why he’s as well-respected and regarded in this league as he is. it’s all deserved and earned, but our guys found a way to just make enough plays to be able to come out on top.”
McVay went on to talk about how difficult it is to defend against Allen.
“It’s such a fine line. I thought he did a great job moving,” McVay said. “We had some good movements up front where you’re trying to have some ‘cover-me’s’ and different things like that, but if you leave a gap open, he’s going to step up. He can extend, keep his eyes down the field or he can run away from you. He can break tackles. I mean, he’s a nightmare to defend and so it’s a balance. I don’t think you can just sit back and let him navigate the pocket. He can beat you from the pocket, he can beat you with his mind, he can beat you with his arm, he can beat you with his legs. It’s why he’s a legitimate MVP candidate. It’s why he’s one of the best players in this league.”
Speaking of Allen's performance, he ended up completing 22 of his 37 pass attmepts for 342 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Allen also tore Los Angeles up on the ground to the tune of 82 yards and three more touchdowns.
To lose with those kinds of offensive numbers has literally never happened before.
Things don't get easier for the Bills moving forward. In Week 15, they are set to hit the road for a matchup against the Detroit Lions. To win that game, the defense will have to play a much better game.
Hopefully, Allen can continue playing at the dominant level that he has shown this season. He's an MVP front-runner for a reason. Buffalo just needs the rest of the team to step up consistently around him.