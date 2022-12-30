Bills star Von Miller is going public with ideas intended to help "fix'' Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Von Miller has said he's going to spend some time while in rehab with the Buffalo Bills learning the craft of being an NFL general manager.

He's off to an interesting start, going public with ideas intended to help "fix'' Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

"If I'm Denver I wanna get a coach that has had some type of experience with Russ and brought the best out of him," said Miller, who of course experienced great success during his time with the Broncos before his travels landed him in Buffalo this year with a long-term deal.

Some Bills observers are making a bit much, by the way, of Von using the word "we'' when discussing the Broncos. He's simply putting himself in the place of the people in charge of the situation - thus the "if I'm Denver'' framework of his comments.

Wilson, 34, was supposed to be the Denver solution after he worked his way out of Seattle via a blockbuster trade that has left the Broncos now with a 4-11 record, a fired head cohas struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about Wilson's disappointing season.

Miller ultimately thinks this season will go down as just an off year for Wilson.

"From what I've seen from the competitive side of me going against Russell Wilson, I think this year is an anomaly for Russell Wilson," Miller said. "I'll say that right now. He didn't have the best year he wanted to have, but I'm willing to bet that Russell Wilson next year will be drastically different."

Miller also revealed his coaching suggestion for the Broncos while on the show.

The Broncos will need to get Wilson back on the right track if they're going to contend in the AFC West next season.

